Ingredients:
• 2 lbs. russet potatoes, peeled
• 1/2 onion
• 6 cubes Dorot Gardens Parsley
• 1/2 tsp olive oil
• 2 eggs
• Salt and pepper
• Vegetable oil for frying
• Apple sauce and sour cream, for serving
Directions:
1. Place 2 to 3 large layers of paper towels on a cutting board and begin grating potatoes and onion on top. Pick up the grated potatoes and onion and with the paper towel into a large ball and gently squeeze out liquid, trying not to rip through the paper towel. Place the grated potatoes and onion in a large bowl. Repeat as needed until all the potatoes and onions are grated and squeezed.
2. In a small bowl microwave Dorot Gardens Parsley cubes and olive oil for one minute. Once cooled, add eggs and beat.
3. Pour eggs into grated potatoes and use a fork to combine. Season with one tsp salt.
4. Heat vegetable oil in a skillet, about ¼ inch deep. Once the oil begins to shimmer (about 325°F to 350°F), take a small handful of the potato mixture and flatten it out on the palm of your hand, making sure the pieces are binding.
5. Place these carefully in the hot oil and fry on each side until golden brown, about three to four minutes per side. Keep an eye on the oil temperature and adjust heat as needed to prevent latkes from burning or under-cooking.
6. Season with more salt and pepper as needed and serve with apple sauce and sour cream.
Serves 4-6.