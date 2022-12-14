Ingredients:
For Matzah Balls:
• 1/4 cup vegetable oil
• 1 cup onion, finely chopped
• 3 frozen cubes Dorot Gardens parsley
• 3 frozen cubes Dorot Gardens basil
• 1 tsp kosher salt
• 4 eggs, beaten
• 1 cup Manischewitz matzo meal
For Soup:
• 1 tbsp vegetable oil
• 2 cups total finely chopped onions, celery, carrot, and parsnips
• 8 cups chicken broth
• Salt and pepper
Instructions:
1. Saute onions in vegetable oil on medium heat until softened, about five minutes.
2. Turn off heat and add all Dorot Gardens herbs. Allow to thaw and mix with onions. Once onions have cooled, add to a medium bowl.
3. Mix in eggs and salt and fold in the matzo meal. Cover and refrigerate as soup is prepared.
4. In a large saucepan, cook vegetables with vegetable oil until softened. Add chicken broth and as it comes to simmer, prepare the matzo balls.
5. To prepare matzo balls, divide herbed matzo into 12 equal parts and shape into balls with wet hands. Gently add to simmering broth. Cover saucepan and simmer on low for 30 minutes.
6. Taste broth and season with salt and pepper before serving.