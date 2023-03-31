Passover Noodles

Meat/Dairy Meat
Time < 30 Minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Health and Allergies Low-Carb, Gluten-Free
Ingredients
3 eggs
1/4 cup water
pinch of coarse salt
2 tablespoons chicken fat, for frying
Directions
Beat eggs with egg beater or wire whisk until fluffy. Add water and salt. Beat for 1-2 minutes.
Heat 2 tablespoons fat in 10?inch skillet over medium high flame. Pour entire mixture into pan. Fry as you would a pancake to golden brown on each side.
Flip out onto a large platter and cut into strips. Add to hot soup. Serves 6.