Passover Noodles

Meat/Dairy Meat

Time < 30 Minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Health and Allergies Low-Carb, Gluten-Free

Ingredients

3 eggs

1/4 cup water

pinch of coarse salt

2 tablespoons chicken fat, for frying

Directions

Beat eggs with egg beater or wire whisk until fluffy. Add water and salt. Beat for 1-2 minutes.

Heat 2 tablespoons fat in 10?inch skillet over medium high flame. Pour entire mixture into pan. Fry as you would a pancake to golden brown on each side.

Flip out onto a large platter and cut into strips. Add to hot soup. Serves 6.

