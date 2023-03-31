Perfect Matzah Balls (Kneidlach) Recipe

Meat/Dairy Meat, Pareve
Time 30-60 Minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Ingredients
2 eggs slightly beaten
2 tablespoons oil or chicken fat
2 tablespoons soup stock or water
1/2 cup matzah meal
1 teaspoon salt
Directions
Beat eggs slightly with fork. Add other ingredients, except matzah meal, and mix. Add matzah meal gradually until thick. Stir. Refrigerate for 20 minutes in covered bowl.
Wet hands and form into balls. Drop into bubbling chicken soup or into a large wide pot into which 1 quart water seasoned with 1 tablespoon salt has been added and has come to a boil. Cook for 30 minutes. Yields 4 balls per each 1/4 cup of matzah meal.
Note: Many communities have the custom of not eating wetted matzah on the first seven days of Passover. In these communities, matzah balls (kneidlach) and other recipes that use matzah are used only on the eighth day of Passover.