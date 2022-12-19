The Red Lobster restaurant in Beachwood is closing.
Located at 3655 Orange Place, the seafood restaurant opened Nov. 22, 1977. According to Cleveland Scene, the closing is due to the location’s under-performance in comparison to its other Northeast Ohio locations.
“After more than 45 years of being part of the Beachwood community, we have made the difficult decision to close our restaurant at 3655 Orange Place,” a statement from the company provided to Cleveland Scene said. “As part of our normal course of business, we continuously monitor restaurant performance and may from time to time choose to close or relocate restaurants like this. We have several other Red Lobster restaurants nearby, including restaurants in Parma, Mentor and Strongsville. The management team and all our team members at the ... location have been offered the chance to relocate to other Red Lobster restaurants.”