RED, the Steakhouse reopened its downtown location Aug. 14.
At the reopening, guests were introduced to socially distanced indoor and rooftop dining, weather permitting.
Along with the restaurant’s current menus, customers can also take home a selection of its signature and specialty menu items for pick-up - including the Grill Box. The box includes a protein of the customer’s choice, kosher salt, fresh ground black pepper, adobo spice and RED’s signature aglio brushing. Other family meals available for pick-up include barbecue brisket, chicken marsala, roasted salmon and surf and turf. All family meals include epi bread, table cheese mix, extra virgin olive oil, a choice of salad, one entree and a mascarpone cheesecake with raspberry coulis.
RED, the Steakhouse is at 417 Prospect Ave. E in downtown Cleveland. Hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
There is also a RED location at Pinecrest in Orange.