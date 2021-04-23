In less than one week, the 2021 NFL Draft will commence. This year, the primetime event will take place in downtown Cleveland, on the shores of Lake Erie. When NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell takes the stage on April 29 at 8 p.m. to announce the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock, it will be the culmination of a little over three years of work to bring this event to the city of Cleveland.
Thirteen months after the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping through the United States, Cleveland businesses and restaurants await the thousands of visitors expecting to descend upon Cleveland for the three-day event.
Gregg Levy, managing partner of RED, the Steakhouse at Pinecrest in Orange and in downtown Cleveland, said he is excited for Cleveland to show off to the incoming NFL fans and staff.
“It’s nice to show off our city,” Levy told the Cleveland Jewish News April 20. “It’s great to show it off nationally. In 2016, we were able to do that with the Republican National Convention, and the MLB All-Star Game. Obviously, the Cavs and all that. And not only Cleveland, but all the major cities this past year, it has just been horrific. It’s like kicking it off nationally again.”
Cleveland is no stranger to events like this. In addition to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, Cleveland has hosted more than 200 major sporting events in the past 20 years, and will host the 2022 NBA All-Star Game and the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Final Four.
According to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the events Cleveland has hosted, along with the events confirmed in the future, will have collectively brought in about $850 million to the local economy.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, some restaurants, especially in the downtown area, struggled to keep up with the social distancing restrictions placed on them by the state of Ohio. But as of Feb. 11, certain restrictions, having significant impacts on the local hospitality industry, such as curfews, were lifted across the state.
As of now, restaurants in Cleveland are still required to maintain 6 feet of separation between tables or a physical barrier, as well as mask requirements for anyone walking through the restaurant.
Until this coming week, RED was closed to dine-in service during lunch due to slow traffic during the day, but was open for full-service dinners. On the Tuesday before the draft,the downtown location will open for dine-in lunch and dinner, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday. Prior to the draft, it was only open Wednesday through Saturday.
Earlier in 2021, RED was one of four Cleveland restaurants approved by the National Basketball Association that visiting players can go to, due to their safe COVID protocols. Because of that, the NFL is very in tune with the restaurant already. And with the 2022 edition of the draft being in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention Bureau will have a private event at RED so they can observe all aspects of the event.
Because of the proximity of the draft to a number of restaurants and bars downtown, foot traffic will likely be at its highest in over a year. Not only will the NFL set up the stage along Lake Erie, but there are a few free fan events spread throughout downtown, including Rock the Clock End Zone in Playhouse Square. This area will include extended outdoor seating for surrounding restaurant takeout, live music from DJs, and broadcasts of the NFL Draft.
“It’s nice that it’s centered at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, FirstEnergy Stadium, on North Coast Harbor,” Levy said. “The Indians are also having events downtown as well. Not only do you have that, but you have East 9th Street, Public Square, a lot of stuff going on with the Indians as well during that weekend. So it’s going to be really cool with just people milling back and forth, and to see all that’s gone on.”
Levy, along with others the CJN spoke with in Cleveland, hope this event will have a long-term effect in the city that expands beyond the NFL Draft. The hope for many is that this shows visitors and existing Cleveland residents that the city has a lot to offer, from its sports culture to the culinary scene.
“We’re excited to show the nation and the world that we have a very proud, very long-standing and robust food scene,” Levy said. “So, to show it off, not only to outsiders, but even people in Cleveland who are watching the draft and watching what’s going on. I think people take pride and like that excitement.”