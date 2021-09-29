Refugee Response will hold its “REAP the Benefit 2021: Making It Home” benefit event from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Ohio City Farm, located on the corner of Bridge Avenue and West 24th Street.
Including drinks, dining and entertainment to benefit the organization, the dress code is “farm chic” with offroad footwear. Parking will be available near the farm.
Usually focused on highlighting local Cleveland chefs, this year’s benefit will highlight a diverse selection of foods. At least 15 refugee- and immigrant-owned restaurants and catering businesses will work the event, including Habesha; chef Jose Coronado; Thomas Khoon; Ohio Kabob Grill; Furahi: A Taste of Home; Liu Fang and Carl Setzer; Hujra; and Tasty Space.
Admission is $225 for VIPs, with a reception at 6 p.m. featuring champagne and gourmet hors d’oeuvres. General event admission is $175. Raffle tickets are $5 for one, $50 for 20, and $100 for fifty.
“REAP the Benefit 2021” will be a fully vaccinated event. By purchasing a ticket, you certify that you and all members of your party will be fully vaccinated by Oct. 2.
For tickets, visit conta.cc/3kLX4aY.