Roasted, a coffee shop at 2275 Professor Ave. in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, plans to open a second location in Lakewood in the next few months.
Housed in the former Vibe space at 13417 Madison Ave., the space is comparable to the Tremont location in terms of size, layout and fixtures, according to Cleveland Scene. The shop will serve coffee, smoothies and bakery items, along with grab-and-go snacks.
Like its Tremont location, the Lakewood space will also have a focus on community events, DIY gatherings and workshops, and art-driven programming.
To learn more about Roasted, visit roastedtremont.com.