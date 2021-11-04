As of Oct. 19, The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is offering outdoor dining igloos again.
The outdoor igloos offer al fresco dining in the fall and winter, and will be available through February 2022. There are four igloos, which seat up to eight people each. Each igloo is outfitted with bistro lights, a heater and an area rug.
“We are excited to have the igloos available again this year,” Whitney Neidus, general manager, said in a news release. “They were wildly popular, so we encourage anyone interested to book reservations early, especially for the holidays.”
Available dining times are for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. Dinner reservations are available for 5, 5:15, 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. Sunday brunch reservations are at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Lunch is open times. On Friday and Saturday nights, there is a minimum spend of $100. There may be additional minimum spend on certain holidays, like Valentine’s Day.
To make a reservation, call 440-461-4653.
Igloos are available for a party or special celebration by calling or emailing Neidus at wneidus@stonewatergolf.com or call 440-461-4653, ext. 232.