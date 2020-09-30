Outdoor dining opportunities are expanding this fall and winter at The Rustic Grill at StoneWater.
Starting Oct. 1, customers can dine outside in personal heated and lighted igloos. Four dining igloos will be available on the covered back patio of the restaurant, allowing customers to have a private and socially distant dining experience. Made of vinyl plastic, customers will also be able to enjoy the views of the golf club while dining.
“We think this is a really brilliant way to extend that outdoor dining experience into the colder winter months,“ Whitney Neidus, general manager, said in a news release. “The beautiful, private domes will allow our guests to enjoy dining outside in an experiential, socially distanced environment, so that guests can be warmly enclosed, while enjoying fall foliage or winter flurries.”
The igloos seat six to eight people and are outfitted with bistro lights, an area rug and heater. Patrons can reserve the space for two hours. For regular dining, there is no rental fee, but there is a minimal spend on Friday and Saturday nights. Serves will wear masks and each igloo will be sanitized between parties.
Reservations are recommended by calling 440-461-4653, ext. 106. Interested customers should request the “dining igloo” while making their reservation. They are also available for private parties and holiday gatherings.
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights.