The Rustic Grill at StoneWater will offer a seder dinner for dine-in and carry-out customers April 5.
“It’s the only holiday that I know of, other than Thanksgiving, that’s truly centered on the food,” Kathryn Neidus, executive chef at the Rustic Grill, said of Passover in a news release from the restaurant. “We keep the seder dinner symbolisms and traditions intact.”
This is the fifth year that the Rustic Grill is offering a seder dinner.
“We grew up going to my Grandma’s for Passover and we know so much goes into preparing for a Seder and entertaining,” events director Whitney Neidus said in the release. “It is a lot of responsibility and prep for the host, so our hope is people can join us at the restaurant or enjoy our seder catering at their own homes, and enjoy a stress free meal with friends and family. Our grandma passed away in 2021, this our way of keeping her traditions alive and it means a lot to my sisters and I to do this every year and we hope that we can play a small part in other families holiday traditions as well.”
The menu has two courses, as well as family-style dinners and desserts. Items include matzo and charoset, gefilte fish, hard boiled eggs, matzo ball soup, roasted airline chicken breast, beef brisket and roasted baby carrots. Traditional seder plates are also available, along with other seder add-ons. Kosher wine is also available for pre-order.
Dine-in reservations, which are required, are available from 5 to 9 p.m., and are $55 per adult and $22 per child ages 12 and under. Carry-out is available all day on April 5, but can be accommodated on other dates and times.
Reservations, for both dine-in and carryout orders, must be placed by March 31 to Whitney Neidus at 440-461-4653, ext. 232 or wneidus@stonewatergolf.com.
There are also in-home options with seder carry-out catering, which can be picked up hot or cold. Reheat instructions will be included with any cold pickup orders.
For more information, visit stonewatergolf.com/rustic-grill.