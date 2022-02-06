The Rustic Grill at StoneWater will celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with a three-course tasting menu offered Feb. 11 through Feb. 13.
Available for both carry-out and dine-in, the menu features your choice of starters, including roasted broccoli and aged cheddar soup, chopped kale salad and lemon chicken herb satay skewers; entrees – pan seared chicken cutlet, pistachio crusted trout, bucatini or grilled hanger steak; and desserts - flourless chocolate cake or creme brulee cheesecake. The regular menu will also be available.
Cost is $50 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Wine specials will also be available all weekend.
An all-you-can-eat brunch buffet will also be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and includes a chef attended omelet station, scrambled eggs, pancakes, potato hash, seasonal fruit, blueberry French toast casserole, penne chicken, pasta primavera and more. There will also be a themed drink menu, with bottles priced at $25.
Sunday brunch is $26 per person, $14 for kids under 12 and free for children under age 3, plus tax and gratuity.
Reservations should be made to 440-461-4654. Indoor and igloo dining options are available.
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights.