The Rustic Grill at StoneWater will offer a three course tasting menu for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 10, Feb. 11 and Feb. 14, curated by executive chef Kathryn Neidus.
“Sharing a great meal is symbolic of love,” Neidus said in a news release. “We’ve carefully chosen our menus to be experiential, enjoyable and memorable.”
The menu begins with French onion soup, winter beet salad or porcini arancini. Mains include options of pan-seared walleye, grilled hanger steak or cheese tortellini. Dessert includes the choice of trifle chocolate mousse cup or goat cheese cheesecake. A full menu is available at bit.ly/3kWDUkY. The restaurant’s full menu will also be available.
The cost of dinner is $50 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are recommended by calling 440-461-4653. Igloos are available upon request.
Additionally, a Valentine’s Day-inspired brunch will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12, including an all-you-can-eat menu. The full menu can be found at bit.ly/3DLT6ID. The cost of brunch is $28 per person, plus tax and gratuity, $14 for kids under 12 and free for children ages 3 and under. Reservations are required and igloos are available.
For more information, visit stonewatergolf.com.