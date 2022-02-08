The Rustic Grill at StoneWater has unveiled themed menu nights.
In addition to its regular menu, the restaurant will offer weekly winter specials.
Tuesdays are for ramen, and customers can choose between shoyu ramen or miso ramen for $9. Each comes with scallions, mushrooms, napa cabbage, pickled veggies, soy, egg and a protein of their choice for an additional charge. Ramen is offered for lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesdays are for smash burgers, served for lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Single burgers are $9, doubles are $12 and veggie burgers are $11. Each sandwich comes with a choice of house-cut fries or a house salad.
Thursdays are pasta nights. Three-course dinners will be $24, starting with a choice of house salad or cup of soup. A rotating weekly pasta offering and weekly dessert is included. Pasta is served for dinner from 5 to 9 p.m.
All meals are for dine-in or carry out. For reservations or to place an order, call 440-461-4653.
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights.