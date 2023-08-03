Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern at 6025 Kruse Drive in Solon closed on July 30.
Normal Sunday hours were noon to 8 p.m., but the restaurant closed permanently at 3 p.m. that day.
“Like everything else in life, it’s coming to an end,” Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We love that place, and they had a great run.”
Rusty Bucket was founded in 2002 as a neighborhood tavern by Gary Callicoat in the Columbus suburb of Dublin under the guidance of Cameron Mitchell of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, growing to 22 locations.
The Solon location was the only location in Northeast Ohio. There are 10 locations in the Central Ohio area.