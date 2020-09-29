The Public Square location of Ruth's Chris Steak House will not reopen after shutting in March due to COVID-19 pandemic orders. The official closing date was Sept. 27.
The restaurant filed a worker adjustment and retaining notification under the WARN Act, on Sept. 22. Typically, a WARN notice alerts employees of closings or mass layoffs within 60 days, but according to the notice, a more advanced announcement was not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forty-seven employees stand to lose their job, including bar tenders, food runners, hosts, kitchen staff and servers. The notice was signed by Katie Gralton, the restaurant’s HR generalist. It said all affected employees were given advanced notice, including how to file for state unemployment benefits.
To view the notice, visit bit.ly/3hQV5xm.
The restaurant opened in 2017. The chain is headquartered in Winter Park, Fla., and has more than 100 locations across the country.
Ruth's Chris Steak House was at 200 Public Square in Cleveland. The closest locations are in Columbus, Pittsburgh and Troy, Mich.