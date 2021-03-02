Following closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and most recently in January due to slow sales, Sapphire Creek Winery and Gardens in Bainbridge Township reopened to the public Feb. 9. During the closure, it offered carryout service.
Additionally, the restaurant and winery reopened for patio service, with heated outdoor domes that seat up to 10. Along with the reopening, customers can expect to see a revamp of the menu, designed by executive chef Rick Bennett. It features dishes like shared plates of cheese, charcuterie and Mediterranean boards, as well as small plates like short-rib lettuce wraps, salads and entrees like chickpea stew.
By spring 2022, the winery also plans to open The Still at Sapphire Creek, a bourbon- and wiskey-centric venture.
Sapphire Creek Winery is at 16965 Park Circle Drive. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
To make a reservation, visit sapphire-creek.com.