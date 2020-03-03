Saucy Brew Works plans to open a new location at Pinecrest in Orange in early April.
The 142-seat taproom is at 400 Park Ave., and will include a small brewing operation, 20 draft lines and a coffeehouse.
Unlike the flagship Ohio City brewery and brewpub, owned and operated by Brent Zimmerman and Eric Anderson, the new location will offer light fares and the ability to order in through outside vendors and will not have an in-house kitchen. This will also be the first location to offer coffee.
“We are over-the-top excited to bring our fresh liquid to the East Side of Cleveland,” said Brent Zimmerman, CEO and co-owner of Saucy Brew Works, in a news release. “We felt as if we were neglecting our “east side” friends, which isn’t a nice thing to do. Pinecrest here we come, 20 fresh beers on tap daily.”
Saucy Brew Works’ flagship location is at 2885 Detroit Ave. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood’s Hingetown district. Locations in Columbus and Independence are also planned.