Saucy Brew Works is offering free pizza slices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement posted to the brewery’s Twitter, it will serve the slices from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday starting March 18. Slices can be picked up from the pick-up window at its Ohio City location, 2885 Detroit Ave. in Cleveland.

“As we’re adjusting to recent news, we hope to ease some concern and provide a little hope to our community, friends and family,” the tweet read.

The announcement follows Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement March 15 to limit bar and restaurant operations, only allowing carry-out and delivery. All dine-in options are no longer available.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get more feature stories from the CJN

Choose from our popular e-newsletters and get e-mail updates right to your inbox.

Recommended for you