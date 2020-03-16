Saucy Brew Works is offering free pizza slices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement posted to the brewery’s Twitter, it will serve the slices from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday starting March 18. Slices can be picked up from the pick-up window at its Ohio City location, 2885 Detroit Ave. in Cleveland.
“As we’re adjusting to recent news, we hope to ease some concern and provide a little hope to our community, friends and family,” the tweet read.
The announcement follows Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement March 15 to limit bar and restaurant operations, only allowing carry-out and delivery. All dine-in options are no longer available.