Saucy Brew Works' Pinecrest location, which operates as a dual coffee house and taproom, opened July 3.
Offering a 13-tap draft list and full coffee menu, customers can also order from the food menu. Offerings are light at the moment with items like bagels and croissants, with pizza expected near the end of the year.
Open daily, the establishment is also practicing safety guidelines suggested by the state of Ohio. Masks are recommended when customers are away from their tables, and employees are required to wear masks at all times. Seating is limited to 10 people per table, and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Combining tables or co-mingling of parties is not permitted, as well as gathering in common spaces. Social distancing is also expected to be followed at all times.
Saucy Brew Work’s Pinecrest Taproom and Coffeehouse is at 400 Park Ave., Suite 170 in Orange. Hours are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 7 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays. The coffee bar closes at 5 p.m. daily.