Saucy Brew Works, a Cleveland-based brewery, plans to open two new locations this year, one at Pinecrest, a mixed-use development in Orange, and in Detroit. This follows an announcement to open locations in Independence and Columbus.
The Pinecrest location will have on-site brewing, but will be a smaller operation compared to the brewery’s flagship Ohio City location in Cleveland, which opened in summer 2017. It is also not designed with a kitchen, unlike the Ohio City location. The other locations in Independence, Columbus and Detroit will have a full menu.
The Columbus location is slated for a spring opening. No opening date for the Independence location has been released.
Saucy Brew Works is at 2885 Detroit Ave. in Cleveland.