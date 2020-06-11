Sawyer’s, created by chef Jonathan Sawyer, has closed at the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights to make way for Garden City. Billed as a cocktail-focused rooftop bar, Garden City includes a 1,800-square-foot mezzanine with a 2,000-square-foot outdoor patio overlooking the green space within the Van Aken District.
It was slated to open June 11.
Sawyer’s was open in Van Aken District for four months until the restaurant shutdown took effect in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It then switched to takeout.
Garden City is at 3396 Tuttle Road in Shaker Heights.