Scorpacciata Italian Restaurant is slated to open this July at 13051 Larchmere Blvd. in Cleveland.
The former of home Larchmere Tavern, which closed in 2021 after nearly 30 years, owner Peter Reuter opened Scorpacciata Pasta Company in the Market Hall at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights in 2018, and then opened a second business, Scorpacciata Pizza, soon after.
The Larchmere Tavern space will turn into a full-service restaurant and will offer both pizza and pasta, according to Cleveland Scene. A full renovation is planned, including a pasta making room on display, a 12-seat bar and seating for approximately 75 customers. The front patio will also be updated, connecting it to the building through windows or garage doors, and featuring a wood-fired pizza oven or grill.
Once open, all Scorpacciata operations will move from Market into the Larchmere location.