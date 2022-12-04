Forward Hospitality Group’s casual burger spot Shake It is open at 3396 Tuttle Road at the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights.
Shake It offers single, double and triple beef burgers with a Shake It secret sauce and other toppings, as well as hot and regular chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, kobe beef hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, salads and sides. Customers can also order milkshakes, including classic vanilla, chocolate and strawberry flavors, and special flavors like blueberry sugar cookie, brownie, apple cobbler, peanut butter pretzel and Kit Kat.
The restaurant replaces Kindred Spirit which closed in December 2021, and Sawyer’s, which closed in 2020 only four months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guests can place orders on kiosks, on their phone or in-person at a counter, which doubles as a bar. Tables are also available for dine-in service.
Shake It also has a location in Chicago.
For more information, visit eatshakeit.com.