A new Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is being considered for Shaker Heights.
The build-your-own burrito, tacos, bowls or nacho restaurant is seeking a variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project, which has been sent back to the Shaker Heights planning commission for final approval.
Ace Lighting Services is working with the chain on getting approval. If approved, Chipotle can finish construction on the empty lot next to Wendy’s at Chagrin Boulevard and Warrensville Center Road.
The drive-thru restaurants, called Chipotlanes, focus on drive-thru customers. The first Chipotlane opened in Cuyahoga Falls in December 2021, with a focus on drive-thru and walk-up window customers for digital order pickup.
