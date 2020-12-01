edwins too, a new fine dining concept by EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute and Brandon Chrostowski, opened for business Nov. 20 at Cleveland’s Shaker Square.
Similarly to EDWINS, edwins too also employs previously incarcerated adults to help therm gain foundational culinary and hospitality skills.
“edwins too allows our students, graduates and Management Fellows to elevate their crafts, and showcase the power of food,” Chrostowski, CEO, president and founder of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, said a news release. “We are in constant pursuit of growth, both personally and professionally, so this is not only an expansion of our classroom but an investment in our team. We are here to deliver on the EDWINS promise to strengthen, support and enrich the community.”
Serving Fridays to Sundays, edwins too offers French fare with global influences and locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. The menu features three ($55), five ($75) and seven-course ($95) prix fixe, with vegan options. Dinner and a la carte brunch menus will feature house-made items from EDWINS Bakery, like croissants and petit fours, and the Butcher Shop, like charcuterie. Wine and vegan wine, cocktails and mocktail flight pairings are also available.
Friday and Saturday dinner must be booked in advance by a nonrefundable reservation at 216-400-6091. Saturday and Sunday brunch, as well as Sunday dinner, may be reserved online at bit.ly/33bdkcu or by phone. Private dining is available on the weekdays for lunch and dinner, and in accordance with city and state safety mandates.
For more information, visit edwinstoo.org.
edwins too is at 13220 Shaker Square in Cleveland.