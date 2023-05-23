Shaquille O’Neal, also known as Shaq, has plans to open 35 Big Chicken restaurants in Ohio.
The first of which is planned for Columbus, WZAK radio reported it believed several of them could come to the Cleveland area. He opened one in Miamisburg near Dayton last year.
The restaurant is inspired by O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites, including the O’Neal’s “Big & Sloppy” chicken sandwich with mac and cheese, and the “Shaq Attack” with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno slaw and spicy chipotle barbeque sauce. The menu also includes chicken tenders, chicken sliders, salads, and sides like sweet potato waffle fries and jalapeno slaw.