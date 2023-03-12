Shula’s Restaurant Group will open a new restaurant concept, Don Shula’s American Kitchen, in March at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton.
According to a news release, the restaurant will serve as a retail anchor within the Fan Engagement Zone and will provide a line-up of American kitchen classics set in a family-friendly space that celebrates the life and legacy of NFL coach Don Shula.
“We are thrilled to add Shula’s American Kitchen to our Fan Engagement Zone, offering visitors a truly unique dining experience that pays homage to this legendary coach with strong ties to both northeast Ohio and professional football,” Mike Levy, HOFV president of operations, said in the release. “We are committed to providing top-quality dining options and amenities for our visitors, and this new restaurant concept, the first of its kind in the country, from Shula’s Restaurant Group fits perfectly into our offerings.”
Cody Plott, CEO of Shula’s Restaurant Group, said in the release that, “the arrival of Don Shula’s American Kitchen at the Hall of Fame Village is a perfect way to honor (Shula’s) legacy, while serving guests delicious dishes made in an all-scratch kitchen. We know it would be Coach Shula approved.”
The restaurant will feature flat screen TVs, an open-format kitchen and a dining room complete with memorabilia from Shula’s career.
The menu is designed to have “something-for-everyone,” the release said, and will feature an all-day menu of traditional starters like chicken lollipops, and will be accompanied by a list of specialty salads and sandwiches. Daily featured entrees will include short ribs, baby back ribs, pan seared Atlantic salmon, various steak cuts, soups and desserts.
Open for lunch and dinner, the restaurant will be at 2101 Hall of Fame Way NW, Suite 1.
For more information, visit hofvillage.com or donshula.com.