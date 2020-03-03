Silverspot Cinema, a dine-in movie theater at Pinecrest in Orange, relaunched its menu to incorporate chef-driven options and an elevated service model.
The new chef-driven menu features American cuisine, prepared fresh and presented tableside. All menu items are made in-house by Silverspot’s culinary team. Menu items range from starters and shareables, sandwiches and salads, entrées and desserts, as well as craft beers and cocktails, a wine list and local ingredients.
“Our goal is to provide our guests with a high-quality, immersive and service-focused experience,” Gonzalo Ulivi, managing partner, Silverspot Cinema, said in a news release. “With so many options available for entertainment and dining, we want to show our guests that you don’t have to choose – you can experience world-class service and fresh, sophisticated food at the movies.”
Silverspot Cinema is at 10 Park E. Drive.