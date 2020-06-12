With a targeted opening date of early 2021, Slim Chickens plans to establish locations in Greater Cleveland.
Part of a six-unit franchise, these will be the brand’s first locations in Northeast Ohio. One restaurant is planned in the former Steak ‘n Shake at 9545 State Route 14 in Streetboro, and another in front of a Meijer at 1810 Nagel Road in Avon.
The fast-casual restaurant has both dine-in and drive-thru options, offering 17 dipping sauces for chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles and wings.
Slim Chickens opened its first location in 2003 in Fayetteville, Ark.