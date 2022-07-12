Slyman's Restaurant

The new Slyman’s Tavern East location will open July 10 in the old Red Robin location in Orange.

 CJN Photo / Sydney Friedman

Slyman’s Tavern at 4009 Orange Place in Orange has closed, effective immediately.

According to a July 9 announcement posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the building was sold to make way for the new RH showroom. Previously known as Restoration Hardware, the showroom was first proposed to the village’s building department in February. The permit application called for a 45,000-square-foot showroom with indoor furniture galleries, an interior design department and a rooftop restaurant and park.

The Cleveland Jewish News previously reported that Slyman’s Tavern may move into Pinecrest in the former Oak & Embers location at 311 Park Ave., which closed in February, but the Slyman’s Tavern account confirmed in several comments that it is no longer moving into the mixed-use development. It is seeking other locations at this time, the comments also said.

The Independence location remains open at 6901 Rockside Road.

