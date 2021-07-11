A Smoothie King shop wants to open at 7322 Mentor Ave. in Mentor, and is seeking permit requests for a drive-thru and patio.
The space, which originally held an ErieBank, already has an existing drive-thru at the back of the building. The branch opened in 2013 and closed in spring 2020.
Construction to begin the conversion started June 2, with an expected wrap up on Aug. 10. According to the News Herald in Lake County, the location has a projected opening of Aug. 21.
Anna and Mike Dey will operate the location, and also own the first Smoothie King in Lake County. That location opened in Painesville earlier this year.