Soba Asian Kitchen recently opened at 19827 Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights, next to Marc’s.
Serving hibachi bowls comprised of meat and vegetables, with sides like pot stickers, spring rolls and noodles, the fast casual Japanese hibachi-grill restaurant was created by founder Jingbo Xiao. It’s first location is at 2904 Milan Road in Sandusky.
Soba Asian Kitchen can be ordered at the location, or through DoorDash. To order for pick up, call 216-331-7029, on its website at sobaasiankitchen.com or through its Google listing.