Society Lounge, an upscale cocktail bar, is looking to open a more casual space in the former Hodge’s in downtown Cleveland.
The current working name for the bar is Sixth City Sailor’s Club, and will be designed like a downtown neighborhood cocktail bar. The Society Lounge team plans to use the courtyard patio. Currently, the menu plans to feature Cleveland-style comfort food.
An opening date has yet to be announced, but leadership is trying for later in July.
The space is at 668 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. Hodge’s closed in 2019.