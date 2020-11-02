Historic Sokolowski’s University Inn in Cleveland is up for sale.
With an asking price of $2.7 million, the restaurant is a 275-seat cafeteria-style space in an 8,000-square-foot building. It is listed by Tony Visconsi, managing director for Hanna Commercial.
The family that owns the space, the Sokolowskis, also own other parcels around the restaurant, which have a value of more than $400,000, according to the Cuyahoga County Fiscal Office.
The restaurant has operated since 1923.
The decision to sell it comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Crain’s Cleveland Business.
After closing in March due to the pandemic like many other restaurants, leadership chose to not reopen – announcing to the community with a statement on their website. If the family doesn’t get the price they are looking for, they are also willing to reopen the space themselves, the report said.
Sokolowski’s University Inn served Polish classics. It is owned by the third generation of the family, siblings Mike, Mary and Bernie Sokolowski.
Sokolowski’s University Inn is at 1201 University Road in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.