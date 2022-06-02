First proposed in a February 2021 Solon planning commission meeting, City Barbeque held its grand opening May 23 at 6372 SOM Center Road.
City Barbeque, which specializes in barbecued meats, is based in Columbus. The menu also features sides like French fries, potato salad, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, corn pudding, hush puppies and cornbread. It also has a location at 24325 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood, which opened in January 2019.
“Our smokers are officially up and running (at) City Barbeque Solon,” a May 23 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page reads. “A big thank you to all of you who’ve stopped by, we’re so thankful and excited to be open.”
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Visit citybbq.com for more information.