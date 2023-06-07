The Solon and Warrensville Heights locations for Zoup! Eatery have seemingly closed.
Located at 30050 Aurora Road and 4025 Richmond Road, respectively, both restaurants come up as “temporarily closed” in a Google search. The soup chain’s website, zoup.com, also marks both of these stores closed, with no indication of open hours or other information. When calling each store, the calls automatically push to a voicemail recording.
Zoup has three other locations in the area, including in South Euclid at 13955 Cedar Road, Independence at 6901 Rockside Road and Rocky River at 21619 Center Ridge Road.