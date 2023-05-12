South Euclid recently announced plans to organize and operate a food truck park on city-owned property.
With a kick-off event slated for June 9, the first season of the food truck site will run through Aug. 13 Thursday through Sunday at the city parking lot at 4477 Rushton Road. Each day will feature two food trucks, and the space will have indoor and outdoor seating, a stage, a fire pit, a playground for kids and a dog park, according to Cleveland Scene.
Thursdays will feature trivia nights and themed activities. Fridays and Saturdays will offer live music, and Sundays will offer brunch specials. The park will also host Neighborhood Nights, where instead of local food trucks, local restaurants will provide the food.
Parking will be available in the city parking lot adjacent to the food truck park along Rushton Road and Dean Drive, and throughout the surrounding business district.