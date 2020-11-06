Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, an alcohol distributor, has partnered with Cleveland-based BrandMuscle, a marketing and menu production firm, to offer a new initiative: SpotMenus, a digital menu platform.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the restaurant industry, SpotMenu provides more than 1 million menus per week in more than 40 states, according to a news release. The program is available to businesses of all sizes, including independent businesses, franchises and national chains. Establishments can contact their Southern Glazer’s sales representative to request disposable wine and drink menus and to opt-in to SpotMenus.
“BrandMuscle and Southern Glazer’s have a longstanding relationship providing world-class marketing support to restaurant and bar establishments nationwide,” Michael Marchetti, chief customer officer at BrandMuscle, said in the release. “The on-premise food and beverage industry is operating in an incredibly challenging environment, and we are thankful for the opportunity to work with Southern Glazer’s to help many of these small businesses with a technology solution that protects both employees and customers.”
Establishments served by Southern Glazer’s can now opt-in to the SpotMenus platform to deploy digital versions of wine and drink menus. BrandMuscle will also offer the platform for establishments to upload food menus so guests can access menus in a safe and sanitary way, using their cellphones or mobile devices to view menus at locations.
Businesses that join SpotMenus will receive a welcome kit with a QR-code for use at the location. When scanned with a smartphone camera, guests can access menus without downloading an app or signing up for a third party service. They will also receive access to a new wait list and reservations feature, where restaurants can operate within low-density dining requirements and manage their wait lists.
“We are pleased to work with BrandMuscle, an established and highly reputable company, to offer safe and secure digital versions of wine and spirits menus to all establishments through the SpotMenus platform,” Mark Chaplin, vice president of sales and marketing for Southern Glazer’s, said in the release. “As restaurants and bars explore ways to safely and responsibly reopen according to state guidelines, they will need to rely on innovations like SpotMenus to provide sanitary ways for customers to view menu items on their own mobile devices.”
To learn more about SpotMenus, visit spotmenus.com.