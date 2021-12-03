Those with a sweet tooth in South Euclid now have a new ice cream option in Sprinkles and Milk.
The shop at 13953 Cedar Road at Cedar Center North shopping center, which officially opened Nov. 6, is owned by Solon resident Atasia Etheridge. The location is between Zoup! and Nothing Bundt Cakes, and fills the space left behind by A Cookie and A Cupcake.
With the tagline, “Let Us Sweeten All Your Occasions,” Sprinkles and Milk offers specialty milkshakes, sundaes, a hot dog bar and smoking drinks, which are lemonade-based drinks that have dry ice for smoke with candy toppings. The menu also features 12 ice cream flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, strawberry cheesecake, birthday cake, rainbow sherbet and salted caramel. Seasonal flavors will also rotate in and out, with peppermint egg nog for the holiday season.
Sprinkles and Milk is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and from 3 to 8 p.m. Sundays.