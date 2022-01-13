Stock Starbucks
Photo by Adrianna Calvo from Pexels

Starbucks across Greater Cleveland will be shuttering their dining rooms due to COVID-19-related factors.

Starting Jan. 12, Starbucks stores in the Cleveland market began serving only to-go orders, a company spokesperson told cleveland.com. Customers will still be able to order in-store and in the drive-thru, as well as online and using the Starbucks app.

The spokesperson told the site that the decision was based on local COVID-19 factors, along with staffing issues and rising local cases were considered.

For store specific information, visit starbucks.com/store-locator.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get more feature stories from the CJN

Choose from our popular e-newsletters and get e-mail updates right to your inbox.

Recommended for you