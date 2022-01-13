Starbucks across Greater Cleveland will be shuttering their dining rooms due to COVID-19-related factors.
Starting Jan. 12, Starbucks stores in the Cleveland market began serving only to-go orders, a company spokesperson told cleveland.com. Customers will still be able to order in-store and in the drive-thru, as well as online and using the Starbucks app.
The spokesperson told the site that the decision was based on local COVID-19 factors, along with staffing issues and rising local cases were considered.
For store specific information, visit starbucks.com/store-locator.