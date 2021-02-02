Stark Enterprises, a Cleveland real estate development and management company, unveiled its winter cottages project to help their property restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are a family and a community and knowing how the pandemic has affected all of us, we wanted to do more to help,” Ezra Stark, COO for Stark Enterprises, said in a news release. “We purchased over 100 of these insulated winter cottages to place outside restaurants throughout our Northeast Ohio portfolio to create ways for visitors to comfortably dine-in safely and privately, while still generating business for one of the industries who has struggled the most, the restaurants.”
The cottages are on several restaurant patios at the company’s properties, including Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere, Crocker Park in Westlake, Portage Crossing in Cuyahoga Falls and The Strip in North Canton, and offer private, outdoor dining opportunities that are safe during pandemic-related social restrictions.
The news release said the cottages are also in an effort to allow restaurants to serve more customers safely, utilizing all available space during any season.
“We hope that once our world moves past the pandemic, we can take some of the lessons and values we learned during these trying times to take advantage of more quality time together,” Stark said in the release. “These winter cottages help do just that and add the next level experience we have been looking for.”
For a list of restaurants offering cottages at Stark Enterprises’ properties, visit bit.ly/3r0KtRr.