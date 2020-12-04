Stir Studio Kitchen, a cooking class enterprise created by Charlie Denk, has opened a Chagrin Falls location.
With its flagship location in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, Denk told the Cleveland Jewish News in an email that they’re looking forward to the holiday season – at both locations.
“We host interactive, instructor-led cooking classes,” he said. “We bring a very social and laid back energy to the experience; it’s not a standard buttoned up class. We offer everything from Thai and Indian cuisines to fresh pasta from scratch and fried chicken.”
According to Denk, the classes are BYOB – and they mostly host couples’ date nights, private groups of friends and families, and corporate outings. Kids’ classes are available upon request, but aren’t the focus on Stir. Gift certificates are available too.
The Ohio City location opened in 2019. Denk said he hosted the first class at age 25, after a brief corporate engineering career.
“Everyone who helps run the business is under 30 years old,” he said. “We’re all a bunch of young folks with diverse backgrounds and a ton of energy, which translates to a super fun experience for guests.”
The Chagrin Falls location is at 100 N. Main St. in the Step North building. Parking is available in an attached, covered deck.
Ohio City’s location is at 4461 Lorain Ave., directly across from Forest City Shuffleboard. Street parking is available.