StoneFruit Coffee Co. will open in the former Pour Cleveland space at 530 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland.
With a tentative opening set for the end of April, the location will be the brand’s fifth spot. Others are in downtown Youngstown, Boardman, Canfield and Poland.
According to a report by Cleveland.com, owner Josh Langenheim plans to update the space with new bar tops, tables and seats, and to replace all of the equipment. Plans also call for a Cleveland skyline mural. The menu will feature roasted coffee drinks, pastries and other baked goods.
Hours will be mornings only at first and then expand to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Pour Cleveland, owned by Charlie Eisenstat, announced its downtown closure in Feb. 18, citing the impact COVID-19 had on the food industry, in an Instagram post on the brand’s account.
“It is with a heavy heart we officially announce that our current downtown location at @5thstreetarcades will not reopen,” the post read. “Like so many other beloved businesses, the shop as it stands, is just not able to withstand the impact of the pandemic. It’s been years of hard work, good people and fond memories on Euclid Avenue. It was a pleasure and an honor to be a large part of shaping the specialty coffee scene in Cleveland.”
Pour Cleveland opened downtown in 2013. The brand is still focusing on its online offerings, as well as building its roasting arm which is based in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.
“A big thank you to all the customers, staff, roasters, bakers, partners and cheerleaders that made the shop possible,” the post said. “It was a hell of a ride, now let’s see where we go next.”