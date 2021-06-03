The Rustic Grill at StoneWater opened its new outdoor summer bar, The Yard, on May 28.
Situated in the backyard of The Rustic Grill before the 10th tee, the space formerly housed The Pit. The new bar has been expanded and redesigned to add more seating, a mix of patio seats, picnic tables, high tops, bar seats and a new fire pit.
Live music will be featured on most Friday nights, with a full bar stocked with wine, beer, spirits and signature “Yard” cocktails. At this time, patrons can dine in The Rustic Grill before or after visiting The Yard or order carryout and bring it down to The Yard. Food trucks will also be available on some nights.
“Whether you’re flying solo or with a group, there’s a spot for you at The Yard,” Whitney Neidus, general manager, said in a news release. “The Yard is open to the public and we are excited to welcome neighbors, friends, kids and dogs to linger for the evening, or simply stop by for a quick beverage. Mostly, we want people to relax and have fun in an easy environment.”
Hours are from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Labor Day Weekend. There is no need to call ahead, but for private event inquiries, call or email Whitney Neidus at 440-461-4653, ext. 232, or wneidus@stonewatergolf.com.
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights.