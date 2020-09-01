StoneWater will hold its “StoneWater French Wine et Champagne” event from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights.
Featuring a five-course dinner with five French wines and champagnes, the event will be led by expert Cory Deibel from Vintage Wine Distributors, Mark Kalachnik from Dreyfus, Ashby & Co. and StoneWater’s chefs. The menu consists of grilled peaches paired with Champagne Drappier Blanc de Blanc; lemon basil poached lobster paired with Joseph Drouhin Puligny Montrachet 2017; beet agnolotti paired with Joseph Drouhin Vosne Romanee; lamb rack paired with Domaine de la Solitute Chateauneuf-du-Pape Rouge; and pavlova paired with Champagne Drappier Brut Rose Nature.
“We enjoy creating extraordinary experiences for our guests, and we are pleased to offer this immersive evening of innovative food and unparalleled wines in a lush and scenic environment,” said Whitney Neidus, general manager, in a news release. “The selections and pairings have been carefully curated to ensure a very special evening.”
The event will be capped at 40 people to allow for state social distancing guidelines to be followed. Guests’ temperatures will be taken at the door, tables will be at least six feet apart and everyone is required to wear a mask when not seated.
For reservations, call 440-461-4652, ext. 232 or email Neidus at wneidus@stonewatergolf.com. Admission is $125, plus tax and gratuity.