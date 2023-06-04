The Yard, situated in the backyard of the Rustic Grill at StoneWater, is now open for its third summer.
Located at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights, The Yard is right before the 10th tee on the course. Menu options are on a rotating schedule with local food trucks and stands. A full bar is available, as well as signature cocktails exclusive to The Yard. On certain nights, there will also be special activities like putt putt for kids, local beer tastings and old school yard games.
There is no need to call ahead. Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, and live music will be from 7 to 10 p.m. through the fall. The bar will be closed in the event of inclement weather.
For a full list of food trucks and live performers, visit stonewatergolf.com/theyard.