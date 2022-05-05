StoneWater, at 1 Golf Club Drive in Highland Heights, will host its Mother’s Day Brunch & Lunch from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8.
All seatings will be available for 90 minutes and the brunch is buffet-style. Costs are $48 per person for adults, $20 per person for kids and free for ages 2 and under. Tax and gratuity, as well as beverages, are not included.
The menu features blueberry stuffed French toast, spring vegetable frittata, avocado toast with roasted tomatoes, shredded rosemary garlic hash browns, and deviled eggs with chives. A carving station with braised brisket with au jus and horseradish cream will also be available. A kids buffet menu will include scrambled eggs, pancakes, tater tots, chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, and fruit bowls. They will also serve bagels, muffins and assorted mini desserts.
Reservations are required to Whitney Neidus at 440-461-4653, ext. 232, or wneidus@stonewatergolf.com. Credit cards will be taken to hold reservations.