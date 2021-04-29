The Rustic Grill at StoneWater Golf Club is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch and lunch event May 9.
Reservations are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Cost is $32 for adults, $12 for children and free ages 2 and under.
The brunch menu will only be available until noon, and will include blueberry stuffed french toast, mushroom leek and asparagus frittata, shredded rosemary garlic hash browns, fruit platters and assorted mini desserts. The kids brunch menu will include eggs, pancakes, fruit cups, mini cupcakes and brownie bites. The lunch menu, available from noon to 2 p.m., will feature grilled vegetable salad with baby gem lettuce, feta and sherry vinaigrette, mushroom ravioli with parmesan cream, roasted tri-color baby potatoes, fruit platters and assorted mini desserts. The kids lunch menu will include chicken fingers or mac and cheese, assorted fruit cups, mini cupcakes and brownie bites.
Reservations are required by emailing Whitney Neidus at wneidus@stonewatergolf.com or by phone at 440-461-4653, ext. 232. Credit cards will be taken to hold reservations.
StoneWater Golf Club is at One Club Drive in Highland Heights.